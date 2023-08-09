 Rs 44-cr project launched to free city of open garbage dumps : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
A shed installed to place static compactors in Ludhiana on Tuesday. tribune photo: himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 8

Taking a big leap towards environment protection through proper solid waste management, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has launched a comprehensive project to free the city of open garbage dumps, officials have said.

Project report

Under the project, 63 portable compactors will be installed at 22 locations across the city at a cost of Rs 30 crore. Besides, 26 hook-loaders are also being purchased for shifting garbage from the compactor sites to the main dump site of the MC. The project has been funded under the Smart City Mission and the Swachh Bharat Mission. The MC chief said the civil work is already in progress to construct sheds at 22 locations at the cost of Rs 13.57 crore. The sheds have already been installed at 18 locations.

Under the project, static compactors will be installed across the industrial and business hub of the North India for collection and on-site compression of solid waste.

For the purpose, the MC on Tuesday issued a work order to install 63 on-site waste compression equipment at 22 sites in various parts of the city.

The development assumes significance as the project will check the open dumping of garbage, which was a major cause of pollution and related problems being faced by local residents.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal told The Tribune here this evening that the work order had been issued to install 63 portable static compactors at 22 locations at the cost of Rs 30 crore.

“The funds for the project, which is aimed at checking the open garbage dumping and proper processing and management of solid waste at the source, have been allocated under the Smart City Mission and the Swachh Bharat Mission,” she said.

Besides, the civic body has also initiated the process to purchase 26 hook-loaders for timely and proper transportation of solid waste from the compactors to the main dumping site under the solid waste management project.

Dr Aggarwal divulged that the civil work was already in progress to construct sheds at 22 locations at the cost of Rs 13.57 crore. The sheds have already been installed at 18 locations.

“Now, the portable static compactors will be installed at all these sites in the coming days,” she said.

No more garbage dumps, says MC chief

“With the implementation of this project, the open garbage dumps in different parts of the city would soon be a thing of the past. We are committed to free the city of open garbage dumping and provide a clean and green environment to the local residents by ensuring proper solid waste management in the days to come, said Dr Shena Aggarwal, MC Commisioner

How it will work

The static compactors are used for secondary storage of solid waste at the secondary dump sites. The garbage collected from houses will be directly dumped into the compactors. From there, it will be shifted to the main dump site of the i8vic body using hook-loaders. Waste will also be compressed in the compactors to help in proper management and transportation of solid waste.

The locations

Field Ganj, Salem Tabri, Near Khwaja Kothi, Cheema Chowk, Giaspura Flats, Dhandari Kalan, Partap Chowk, Chattar Singh Park, Near Pavillion Mall-1, Lodhi Club Road, Books Market, Near Chand Cinema Karabara Sabzi Mandi, 100-foot Road, rear side of Dental Hospital, near Giaspura, opposite Military Camp 1, opposite Military Camp 2, near Pavillion Mall 2, near Cremation Ground close to the Buddha Nullah, Dhandari Khurd and near Dugri Canal Bridge.

