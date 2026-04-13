106 players make the cut for upcoming basketball league

The selection trials for the Akaaljot Bholath Basketball League were organised by the Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Sunday in which players from across the state participated.

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PBA general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal said an overwhelming response was witnessed, with players from various districts, showcasing their talent. A total of 330 players participated in the junior men category, while 110 players competed in the women’s U-21 section. Dhaliwal said the selection process was conducted strictly on a merit basis. Following rigorous evaluation, 56 players were shortlisted in the men category and 50 earned selection in the women’s category for the upcoming league, scheduled to be held from April 18 to June 20 at different venues across the state.

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Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, Pinka Jarg, Gurkirpal Singh and coach Jaipal Singh were among those others present on the occasion. They motivated and encouraged young aspirants.

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Dhaliwal said league matches would be played in the round-robin format. He expressed confidence that the league would serve as a vital platform in promoting basketball and nurturing emerging talent in Punjab.

He also extended his congratulations to all the selected players and expressed optimism that the league will provide them with valuable exposure and opportunities to excel at higher levels.