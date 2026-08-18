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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: 45 attend advanced food safety training

Ludhiana: 45 attend advanced food safety training

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:30 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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At least 45 participants attended an advanced camp under Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) conducted by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). The sessions were organised by the Department of Food Science and Technology.

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The PAU is an empanelled partner of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for conducting FoSTaC trainings, which are aimed at equipping food handlers, industry professionals and entrepreneurs with essential knowledge and regulatory compliance skills.

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The participants included educators, industry experts and aspiring entrepreneurs. Participants gained valuable insights into food safety management, hygiene practices and legal requirements essential for the food industry.

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Narinder Kaur, an authorised FoSTaC trainer, imparted the training, emphasising that the sessions were designed to provide participants with knowledge and the latest advancements in safety, hygiene and quality control practices.

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