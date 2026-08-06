45 councillors submit memo to Ludhiana Mayor, seek election of 2 F&CC members via secret ballot

A joint resolution signed by 45 councillors of the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was submitted to the Ludhiana Mayor, demanding election of two councillor members of the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation (MC) through secret ballot.

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The resolution demands that the matter be included in the agenda of the General House meeting of the corporation and discussed in the House and that the election be conducted through secret ballot as per law, so that the poll process can be completed in a fair, transparent and democratic manner.

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The councillors said the F&CC was the most important committee of the corporation, which takes decisions related to financial matters, development works, tenders and contracts. Hence, the election process must be transparent, regulated and free from political bias to achieve full trust from city residents and elected councillors.

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Senior councillor Sham Sundar Malhotra said the civil writ petition filed by councillor Gaurav Bhatti in the Punjab and Haryana High Court was still under consideration. Following the High Court proceedings, the appointment of two members of the F&CC by the Local Government Department had been cancelled but the process of electing new members for those posts was still pending.

The resolution also demands that timely notice be given to every eligible councillor, the entire election process be videographed and the counting of votes be done with transparency.

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They appealed to the Mayor to include the resolution, signed by 45 councillors, in the agenda of the General House meeting as soon as possible and to conduct the election of two members of the F&CC through secret ballot as per law.