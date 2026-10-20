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Home / Ludhiana / 45 drug hotspots identified across Ludhiana; cremation grounds top list

45 drug hotspots identified across Ludhiana; cremation grounds top list

Commissionerate, rural and Khanna police map affected areas; over 55 kg heroin among major drug seizures since January 2025

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Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:36 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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After hundreds of search operations and an intensified crackdown on the drug mafia, addicts and peddlers, the district administration has identified 45 drug hotspots across Ludhiana district, including areas under the Ludhiana (Rural) Police, Ludhiana Commissionerate and Khanna police district.

Of these, the highest number of drug-affected locations, 17, fall under the Ludhiana (Rural) Police, including the Jagraon, Raikot and Dakha areas. Another 15 hotspots are in the Ludhiana Commissionerate, while 13 have been identified in the Khanna police district, including the Payal and Samrala areas.

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The figures were presented by the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner, along with the Police Commissioner and the SSPs of Ludhiana (Rural) and Khanna, during a state-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Phillaur recently.

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Shockingly, cremation grounds account for the largest share of the identified hotspots, with around 13 of the 45 locations falling in this category. These include cremation grounds at Mandiani, Khattran, Adina, Hans Kalan, Kothe Khanjura, Malak Malsian Bajan, Salempura Tibba, Talwandi Naubad, Burj Hari Singh, Bija and Guru Nanak Mohalla.

Another 10 hotspots are abandoned or unused buildings, including those at Babarpur Focal Point, Ramgarh Sardaran brick kiln, the old dairy at Ghangas, Bondal Sua Puli building, Kaunke Kalan carcass ground, Purain Hospital, Halwara Sewa Kendra, Hans Kalan House, Talwandi Naubad Dharamshala and Bija.

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Five hotspots have been identified at vacant plots and garbage dumps in the urban areas, including Chitti Colony, Peeru Banda, Basant Nagar, Jaspal Bangar and Dana Mandi, Payal.

Six hotspots are located in parks, public grounds and playgrounds at EWS Colony, Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Prem Colony, Arraicha Chowk (Dasehra Ground), Abbupura and Akalgarh.

Another eight hotspots are situated near rivers, drains and canals, including Bihari Colony, Tibba Road (Buddha Nullah), Talwandi Kalan (Sutlej), Chaunta Forest-Ghangas Canal, Abbupura drain, Malak and Malsian Bajan.

The remaining six hotspots are located at village chowks, roads and grain markets across the district.

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Huge recovery by Ludhiana Commissionerate

Between January 1, 2025, and October 14, 2026, the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police seized large quantities of narcotics during anti-drug operations. A total of 3,379 FIRs were registered under the NDPS Act, including 77 involving commercial quantities. As many as 3,892 persons were arrested, while action was taken against 402 drug peddlers and suppliers.

The Commissionerate recovered more than 55 kg of heroin, 53 kg of opium, 465 kg of ganja, over 3 kg of charas, around 46,000 intoxicant pills and capsules, three quintals of poppy husk, 147 grams of cocaine and cash worth Rs 23 lakh from drug peddlers during the period.

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