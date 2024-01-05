45-year-old man stabbed to death by friend, three others

Sahnewal, January 4
A 45-year-old resident of Giaspura was reportedly murdered with a dagger by a residents of Lohara village and three other unidentified persons at Suman Nagar yesterday.
Victim native of Gonda in UP
The deceased, Gurcharan, a native of Jamnaha, Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, was at present staying on the Sua road in Giaspura.
A case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects at the Sahnewal police station. The suspects are yet to be arrested.
The deceased, Gurcharan (45), a native of Jamnaha, Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, and at present staying in the Sua road area, Giaspura, was a friend of Billa of Gill Colony, Lohara. On December 12, the deceased and the suspect, with one of his accomplices, had liquor together at the former’s house. Later, Billa stole the mobile phone of Gurcharan and fled the scene. Later, the victim came to know about the theft of his mobile. on January 3, he went to Billa to get it back. Instead of returning the mobile, he and other three suspects attacked the victim with a dagger in an inebriated state and left him on the spot. Gurcharan was taken to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, where he was declared brought dead by doctors. The body of the victim has been handed over to his kin after a post-mortem examination.
According to the SHO, Sahnewal police station, Inderjeet Singh Boparai, four persons seem to be involved in the murder as per the CCTV footage of a spot near the crime scene. The deceased was known to the suspects and he used to have liquor with them occasionally. On January 3, they fought with each other in an inebriated condition, following which Billa and his companions attacked the deceased with the dagger. Gurcharan succumbed to his injuries. A case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects at the Sahnewal police station on the statement of Asha Kuhar, wife of the deceased. The police are in search of the suspects and soon they would be in the police net, the SHO said.
