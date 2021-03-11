450 students conferred degrees at convocation of GTB College

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 9

A convocation was held at Kuldeep Singh auditorium of GTB National College, Dakha, today. Founder Vice-Chancellor of JGNPSO University, Patiala, Prof Karamjeet Singh, was the chief guest on the occasion. He was welcomed by vice-president of the college trust Randhir Singh Sekhon, secretary Dr Harbans Singh and other members at the convocation.

The convocation began with recitation of ‘shabad gayan’ by college students. College Principal Dr Avtar Singh addressed delegates and participants. He listed accomplishments of the college during the last five years.

As many as 450 degrees were conferred on undergraduate and postgraduate students during the convocation. Dr Karamjeet Singh exhorted students to be good human beings. Dr Avtar Singh, member of college management committee and staff Editors launched the college Magazine ‘Hind Di Chadar’ on the occasion.