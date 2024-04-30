46 trains cancelled, 101 diverted

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 29

As farmer unions continued blocking the railway tracks at Shambu Railway Station, passengers found no relief at Ludhiana Railway Station. The farmers have been protesting against the arrest of three farmers by Haryana Police and are demanding their release.

Amid the protests by the farmer unions, the Railways announced on Monday the cancellation of 46 trains and the diversion of 101 others. Passengers at Ludhiana Railway Station faced inconvenience due to delays or cancellations of some trains.

According to information, trains with the number 14613, 14614, 12053, 12054, 14629, 14630, 14653, 14654, 14681, 14682, 22429, 22430, 04503, 04504, 04509, 04510, 04574, 04575, and many others were cancelled.

The trains that were diverted include — 22487, 22488, 12470, 12356, 19325, 12357, 12317, 22445, 12318, 12358, 12355, 22431, 22432, 04141, and many others. The trains were mainly diverted through the Ambala-Chandigarh-New Morinda-Sirhind-Sahnewal; Sahnewal-Chandigarh-Ambala; Jakhal-Dhuri-Ludhiana; and Ludhiana-Dhuri-Jakhal routes.

A passenger, Sanjeev Gupta, said that passengers have been facing inconvenience due to the ongoing protest at Shambhu. The government must take necessary steps to resolve the issues.

It is important to note that the farmers have been staging protests at Shambhu Railway Station by blocking rail traffic since April 17.

