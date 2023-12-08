463 BJP workers fill nomination forms for MC poll

Ludhiana, December 7
Ahead of the upcoming MC election, Rajneesh Dhiman, the district head of the BJP Ludhiana, said the party had extended the deadline for submission of nomination forms until December 15.
He added that so far, 463 party workers, who wished to contest in the upcoming MC election, had submitted their forms at the BJP office.
