46K ration cards of needy wrongly cancelled in Ludhiana: Cong

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 27

Opposing the cancellation of thousands of ration cards of ‘poor’ people, Congress leaders and workers staged protests against the AAP government in various parts of the city. They blamed the government for cancelling 46,000 cards in Ludhiana in a wrong manner.

Sanjay Talwar, president of the Ludhiana Urban Congress, said the names of a large number of underprivileged residents had been removed from the beneficiary lists. He said many of the affected persons joined the protests organised by Congress workers in six constituencies.

He said: “The government and AAP MLAs should provide an explanation as to why ration cards of 46,000 needy persons have been revoked. Who is accountable for the same? AAP MLAs need to present evidence regarding the criteria used to cancel the cards of those in need.”

Former Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, former Congress MLAs and workers staged protests in various parts of the city, demanding the reinstatement of the ration cards of needy people.

Those residents whose cards have been cancelled said they were not receiving wheat under the government scheme. They were facing ongoing difficulties as they were forced to repeatedly visit offices of the department concerned to inquire about reasons behind the cancellation of their cards.