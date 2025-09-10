Rs 47.5-lakh major robbery cracked, 3 land in police net

Achieving a major success, the Ludhiana police claimed to have cracked a major robbery case involving Rs 47.50 lakh. The police arrested three persons, the key suspect, who is also a former employee of the complainant’s firm, his girlfriend and maternal uncle. The police also recovered Rs 28.59 lakh in cash from the suspects.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) and (Rural) Rupinder Singh, DCP (Crime) Harpal Singh, ADCP 2 Karanvir Singh, ACP, Industrial Area B, Satwinder Singh Virk, and SHO, Police Division 6, SI Balwant Singh addressed a press conference in this regard on Tuesday.

The suspects have been identified as Raghav Kakkar, a resident of Bhikhiwind, Tarn Taran district, and Karamjit Singh and Harmanjot Kaur, residents of Bhull Majra in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Advertisement

DCP Rupinder Singh said a police team, led by SHO Balwant Singh, traced the Rs-47.50 lakh robbery incident that occurred on August 29 at AH Alloys Rolling Mill, Durga Colony, Focal Point, here. After the incident, the police had launched a thorough investigation and managed to crack the case with the arrest of the three suspects.

He said during the investigation, the main suspect, Raghav Kakkar, was arrested near Military Camp, Sherpur, and a knife and a Honda Activa scooter used in the crime were also recovered. Raghav was also a former employee at the rolling mill. On the basis of his disclosures, the police recovered Rs 20.49 lakh from him. Raghav’s girlfriend Harmanjot Kaur was also arrested and Rs 1.60 lakh was recovered from her. Later, the police arrested Raghav’s maternal uncle, Karamjit Singh, and recovered another Rs 6.50 lakh. This brings the total recovered amount to Rs 28.59 lakh.

Advertisement

Key suspect spent Rs 4L on buying drugs: ADCP

ADCP Karanvir Singh said the key suspect, Raghav, was a drug addict. He was also facing four cases, including three of drug smuggling. It is being suspected that he had spent about Rs 4 lakh on buying drugs for himself. Even a probe is also being conducted to inquire if the suspect was also indulged in smuggling drugs.

Get staff verification done before employment: DCP

DCP Rupinder Singh has appealed to businessmen and industrialists that they should get employees’ verification done before employing them at their workplaces. Like in this case, the owner of the rolling mill, from where Rs 47.50 lakh was robbed, had not got the employee verification of the main suspect, Raghav. Since he was aware about the presence of huge cash in the firm, the man engaged his maternal uncle and girlfriend in the crime and committed the robbery.