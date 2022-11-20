47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, November 19

After the success of Aam Aadmi Clinics, the state government has now decided to strengthen its existing primary health centres (PHCs) and urban primary health centres (UPHCs) in all 23 districts on the pattern of Aam Aadmi Clinics.

The Aam Aadmi Clinic near Chand Cinema in Ludhiana has been leading the state with the highest number of patients.

Six of the nine Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana are located in densely populated areas. In Ludhiana district, 47 existing PHCs and UPHCs will be upgraded. Of these, 31 are located in rural areas and 16 are in urban areas.

Letters have already been shot to Deputy Commissioners and Civil Surgeons in this regard.

The work to strengthen the PHCs will be carried through a decentralised model i.e. through the district health societies, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner concerned with the Civil Surgeon as the CEO of the society.

In the letters sent, it has been mentioned that the district health societies would be responsible for defining the scope of work and monitoring the execution of the infrastructure strengthening of each individual PHC falling under its jurisdiction.

The term ‘infrastructure strengthening’ includes civil work, repair, renovation, addition, alteration, branding of the facility and furniture as per the standardised plan, already finalised.

“The upper limit for the infrastructure strengthening for an individual PHC will not be more than Rs 25 lakh each. These clinics will be operational by January 26,” said an official from the Health Department.

City resident from Kidwai Nagar said an Aam Aadmi Clinic has opened in his locality. “Accessing medical facilities have become easy now and the clinics have modern facilities too. Everything is done on tabs and is hassle-free,” he said.

Locations of health centres in rural, urban areas

The PHCs in rural areas of the district which will be upgraded are located at Boparai Kalan, Bhanohar, Mohi, Mullanpur, Bassian, Lohatbadhi, Chowkiman, Kaunke Kalan, Manuke, Mattewara, Ladowal, Ghwadi, Sirah, Dalla Badla, Isru, Rauni, Ghungrali Sekha, Mehdoodan, Utalon, Jodhan, Mansoora, Kalakh, Andlu, Latala, Rampur, Mandiala Kalan, Katani Kalan, Sabadi Kalan, Talwandi Kalan, Purain and Hambran.

The district Urban area PHCs to be upgraded are located at Jagraon, Lady Hospital in Sidhwan Bet, Khanna, Abdullapur Basti, Dholewal, Pratap Nagar, Sabzi Mandi, Salem Tabri, Shivpuri, Bhagwan Nagar, Dugri, Giaspura Flats, Janta Nagar, Model Town, Muradpura and Sunet.