476 students get degrees during convocation

Satish Chandra Dhawan Government College, Ludhiana, witnessed a day of academic pride as it hosted a convocation ceremony for the graduates of the 2022 batch on Saturday. The event was marked by an atmosphere of joy, reflection and inspiration, as students, faculty, alumni and guests gathered to honour academic achievements and institutional milestones.

Chief guest MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu, a proud alumnus of the college, was warmly welcomed by the principal and members of the college council. Recalling his fearless and principled role during the turbulent times in Punjab, Principal Sandhu introduced him as the “Sher-e-Ludhiana” and lauded his lifelong dedication to justice, democracy and public service.

In the annual report, Principal Sandhu presented an overview of the college’s remarkable progress over the past year. He outlined the development of modern infrastructure, including cutting-edge science laboratories, a fully equipped gymnasium, an upgraded library and smart classrooms, all contributing to a dynamic and student-centric learning environment.

Dr Sandhu said students secured top positions in the university in multiple disciplines and many also cleared competitive examinations like the UGC-NET, a testament to the institution’s academic rigor.

In addition to scholastic achievements, the college maintained its dominance in extracurricular and sports arenas. SCD College won the overall trophy at the Zonal Youth Festival and distinguished itself in numerous events throughout the year. Students brought laurels in sports at national and international levels.

Delivering the convocation address, Sidhu shared his deep-rooted affection for the college, reminiscing his formative years spent on the campus. He emphasised how the values instilled during his student life at the college had profoundly shaped his character and career. He expressed deep gratitude to his teachers. He called upon the students to pledge against female foeticide and to unite in the fight against drug abuse, encouraging wholehearted support for the government’s initiatives in these areas.

A total of 476 students were awarded degrees, which included 261 postgraduate and 215 undergraduate degrees. Each student, as they walked across the stage, represented the aspirations and achievements of the institution.

Dr Husan Lal Basra, college registrar, delivered the vote of thanks. The convocation ceremony concluded on a patriotic note with the singing of the National Anthem.