Rs 478 cr to be spent on Ludhiana railway station revamp

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 18

Work on the much-awaited redevelopment of Ludhiana railway station has begun with the Northern Railway awarding the tender for the ambitious project.

The project will provide the first major revamp of the British era’s biggest junction in Ferozepur division.

This was disclosed by the Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal to the Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, who had been raising the demand for the railway station’s redevelopment inside and outside the Parliament.

“Tender for redevelopment of Ludhiana station has been awarded on December 19 and work is expected to start shortly,” Gangal told Arora, who had demanded infrastructure upliftment and revamp of the junction.

Under the ambitious station redevelopment programme, major upgradation of the Ludhiana railway station will be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 478 crore on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

A 30-month deadline has been fixed to complete the makeover of the junction into a state-of-the-art modern railway station.

According to the project report, the redevelopment work entails building of second floor building, linking the junction with elevated roads through U-shaped approach lanes to provide direct linkage to the vehicles to and fro second floor area and setting up various lifts and stairs at the station to facilitate passengers to reach the platform.

Besides, air-conditioned waiting rooms, VIP lounge and food courts will also be part of the new station.

The two-phase project also includes linking the junction with the Sham Nagar road, which will provide a direct link to the ISBT, construction of a ramp from main railway station road (old GT road), upgrading of parking areas, reconstruction of existing residential quarters in the vicinity of the station, redesigning of entry and exit points from the civil lines and upgradation of the railway yard to ensure smooth rail traffic.

