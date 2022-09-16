47K owners never deposited property tax: MC

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 15

A recent survey conducted by the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, has revealed thousands of cases of property tax evasion or wrong assessment of tax. Now, the civic body is going to issue notices to owners of such properties in the city.

Issue notices, ensure recovery: Official The MC team found during the survey that the tax of 47,117 properties in these blocks was never deposited to the civic body. MC Additional Commissioner Rishipal Singh has given instructions to the staff concerned to issue notices against all such properties at the earliest and ensure recovery too.

MC Additional Commissioner Rishipal Singh said the survey had been done in 25 blocks in different zones of the corporation. During the survey, it has come to light that property tax of 6,134 commercial properties in 25 blocks was deposited on the basis of wrong assessment. Actually, owners or occupiers of 6,134 commercial properties had deposited property tax under the residential category, instead of the commercial category, causing financial losses to the MC.

Sources said the MC could generate a good income if the collection of property tax was ensured in the right manner in the city. Notably, AAP MLAs including Gurpreet Gogi had earlier this year also raised questions over a low collection of property tax from major private hospitals in the city. He had then claimed that MC can generate Rs 200 crore as property tax annually.

For the financial year 2022-23, the MC’s General House had earlier given nod to the estimated budget of Rs 1,034 crore. As per the estimated budget, the MC had aimed to generate Rs 130 crore as property tax during the financial year.