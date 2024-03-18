47th V-Cs’ Convention commences at vet varsity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 17

The 47th Vice-Chancellors’ Convention on the theme ‘Food and Nutritional Security and Farmers’ Welfare: Vision India-2047 and Beyond’ under the aegis of the Indian Agricultural University Association (IAUA) was commenced at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, on Sunday. The inaugural function was decorated by dignitaries including Padma Bhushan awardee Dr RS Paroda, chairman, Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences (TAAS), New Delhi, as the chief guest; Padma Shri awardee Dr GS Khush as the special guest and Dr RC Agrawal, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Education), ICAR, New Delhi as the guest of honour.

Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, said this convention would serve as a podium for drafting the recommendations and policies to uplift agriculture and livestock farming communities of our nation.

In his keynote address, Dr RS Paroda discussed the manifold developmental impact of the Green, White, Blue and Rainbow revolutions in India. Dr GS Khush, in his address, said there is a need to recruit professionals with leadership qualities and morals to develop world class institutions.

Dr RC Agrawal said the trend to get higher education in agriculture has been on rise, and most of the start-ups in India are from the agriculture and livestock background. Dr Rameshwar Singh, president, IAUA and vice-chancellor, Bihar Animal Sciences University, described the role of IAUA in providing a common place for various agricultural universities or other bodies (national or international) in matters of common interest.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.