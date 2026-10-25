For the second consecutive day, Malerkotla police continued its crackdown on illegal de-addiction centres, busting another such facility in Bijoki Kalan village under Amargarh police station. The centre was being run under the name “Nasha Mukt Samaj Welfare Society”, where drug-addicted persons were allegedly held captive against their will, assaulted and forced to perform labour.

The accused have been identified as Jatinder Singh resident of Nushehra, and Hammad Sadiq alias Shikhu resident of Kacha Jamalpura, Malerkotla. Accused Jatinder Singh has been arrested.

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Sharing details with the media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the action was taken under the "Yudh Nashian Virudh" campaign, under the supervision of DSP Amargarh Sanjeev Kapoor.

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On October 24, 2026, a police party led by ASI Balwinder Singh was patrolling near Bijoki Kalan village when it received specific information that the accused were running an illegal de-addiction centre, where drug-addicted persons were being picked up without their consent and forcibly confined.

Acting on the information, the police promptly raided the premises and rescued 48 people who were being held captive at the centre.

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A case was registered at Amargarh police station against the accused. Efforts are on to arrest the co-accused and further investigation is underway.

SSP Khakh stated that de-addiction is a matter of medical care and human dignity, and no one will be allowed to turn it into a business of fraud and cruelty. He added that a district-wide drive against illegal centres is underway, and strict action against such establishments will continue.

SSP Khakh appealed to the public to seek treatment only at government hospitals or licensed de-addiction centres. Any information regarding illegal centres or drug-related activity may be shared with the nearest police station, and the identity of the informer will be kept strictly confidential.