48-yr-old ex-serviceman shoots himself dead

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 31

An ex-serviceman of Guru Nanak Nagar on Pohir Road here allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his licensed revolver on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Manider Singh Lalli (48), was staying with his wife. Both of them were reportedly suffering from some chronic illness for a long time. The only son of the couple is staying in another country.

After hearing the sound of gunshot in the afternoon, neighbours entered the house and took Lalli to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

As the deceased is reported to have left a suicide note in which he had admitted that he took the extreme step on his own, the city police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The body would be handed over to his family after conducting the autopsy at the Malerkotla subdivision level hospital on Sunday.

As per the suicide note, the deceased was upset over his illness and his wife’s health, who had also been bedridden for a long time.