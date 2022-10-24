48-yr-old woman crushed to death by police vehicle in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, October 23
A police vehicle crushed a woman to death at Railway Road Chowk here today. Her son also suffered injuries in the accident. The deceased has been identified as Rajnish Kumari (48) of Harkrishan Nagar.
The woman, along with her son, Pranav, was returning home on a scooter after shopping. When they reached Railway Road Chowk, a speedy police vehicle hit them from the rear.
“After the police vehicle hit our scooter, my mother fell in front of the vehicle but the vehicle driver, instead of helping us, pressed the accelerator, crushed my mother and fled. Two cops were present in the police vehicle. Action should be taken against them,” said deceased’s son Pranav.
DSP William Jejji said a probe was on to identify the errant driver.
