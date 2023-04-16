495 cartons of illicit liquor seized by Sahnewal police

Sahnewal, April 15
A joint team of Sahnewal police and Excise Department recovered 495 cartons of illicit liquor from a truck on Airport road at Sahnewal. The driver of the truck managed to flee the spot.
The police team, headed by Sahnewal SHO Inderjit Boparai along with officials of the Excise Department, including Inspector Amandeep Singh of Circle West-2, Inspector Varinder Singh of Circle East-2 and Inspector Gopal Sharma of Circle East-3, seized the illicit liquor from a truck (bearing registration number RJ 02GA 9187).
The SHO said the truck driver used to bring liquor for sale from outside the region and sell it here. He was assisted in this work by the other suspect, the driver of a Swift car (bearing registration number PB 13T 6207). He also fled the spot, the police said.
A case under Section 61/1/14 of the Excise Act was registered against the unidentified drivers of the vehicles at the Sahnewal police station.
Both have evaded the police net for now but would be soon traced soon and taken into custody, SHO Boparai said.
