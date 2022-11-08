Rs 4L cash, jewellery stolen from Tibba Road house

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 7

A burglary was reported in a house located in Kabir Nagar on Tibba Road, here. The thieves decamped with Rs 4 lakh in cash and other valuables, including gold and silver jewellery.

House owner Navdeep Saini said he came to know about the theft on returning from his on Saturday. A case under Section 380 of the IPC has been registered against an unidentified person at the Tibba police station here on Sunday.

Saini said the house was locked when the theft occurred. An unidentified person had broken the house lock and ransacked the rooms, he said. The thief stole gold and silver jewellery, Rs 4 lakh in cash and one mobile phone from a cupboard in the house.

The complainant claimed he had incurred losses of Rs 15 lakh due to the theft.

One arrested with illegal weapon

The police arrested a man and seized a countrymade illegal weapon from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Zindagi Kumar of Bhattian village.

Investigating officer Amrik Singh said the suspect was arrested when he was coming towards Hambran Road from Income Tax Colony.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against the suspect at the PAU police station, he said.