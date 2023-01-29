4TH RJPL RASHAM CRICKET LEAGUE: Chinmey Super Kings, GNH United to play final

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 28

Chinmey Super Kings and GNH United XI trounced their respective opponents in the semifinals to set up the title clash on the penultimate day of the 4th RJPL Rasham Cricket League being organised by Jain and Aggarwal Welfare Society at the GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road here on Saturday.

Chinmey Super Kings scripted won by 106 runs over SM Hero XI, while GNH United XI scored an overwhelming 8-wicket victory against Bistro Knight Riders.

Chinmey Super Kings posted a challenging total of 181 runs after losing six wickets in the stipulated 12 overs. Their innings revolved around Mukul and Sahil Jain. Mukul played a scintillating innings of 87 runs off 24 balls, which included 12 sixes and two hits over the fence, whereas Sahil chipped in with 45 runs which came off 26 balls.

Facing a daunting task, SM Hero XI could muster 75 runs with one over to go. Rahul Jain made 21 runs while Adit Jain and Arnav Jain contributed 13 and 11 runs, respectively.

For the winning side, Gaurav Jain grabbed three wickets and Monnu Gupta scalped two victims.