4th RJPL Rasham Cricket League: GNH United beat Chinmey Super Kings to lift trophy

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 29

Fine all-round contributions by Deepak Singla and Jaish Jain steered GNH United XI to a six-wicket win over Chinmey Super Kings to lift the winners’ trophy in the 4th RJPL Rasham Cricket League, organised by Jain and Aggarwal Welfare Society at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road here on Sunday.

Both the players chipped in with 39 runs each and grabbed two wickets each to help their side come out triumphant in the final.

Batting first, Chinmey Super Kings made 105 runs after losing eight wickets in the allotted 12 overs. The main architects of their innings were Tarun Goyal and Nitish Jain, who scored 38 and 17 runs, respectively, while Gaurav Gupta and their skipper Mukul contributed 14 runs each. Sahil Jain scored 12 runs.

GNH United XI surpassed their opponents’ total in 8.5 overs with six wickets in hand. Besides, Deepak Singla and Jaish Jain, Kunal Jain remained unbeaten on 11 runs while Noni scored 10 runs and enabled their side achieve the target.

Rohit Jain was named the player of the league and Deepak Singla was declared the player of the final. Prominent industrialists Vinod Jain, Arshi Jain, Jitender Jain, Abhay Kumar Jain gave away prizes to winners and finalists.

Manmohan Jain and Dinesh Goyal of Jain and Aggarwal Society congratulated the winners on their success. They thanked participating teams and sponsors.