4TH RJPL RASHAM CRICKET LEAGUE: SM Hero XI, CMA Bulls, Chinmey Super Kings record wins on Day 3 of tournament

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 24

SM Hero XI along with CMA Bulls XI and Chinmey Super Kings XI recorded wins on the third day of the ongoing 4th RJPL Rasham Cricket League being organised by Jain and Aggarwal Welfare Society at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road here on Tuesday.

It was the third victory in a row for Chinmey Super Kings and second consecutive win for SM Hero XI and CMA Bulls XI.

CMA Bulls XI hoisted a huge total of 211 runs after losing only one wicket in which the main contribution came through captain Rohit Jain who played a hurricane innings of 142 runs off 47 balls, studded with 15 sixes and 10 fours. Raghav Goyal scored 35 runs and Karan Goel remained unbeaten on 29.

In reply, M Jain Super Kings XI lost it meekly, scoring 129 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Puneet captured four wickets for the winning side.

In the second match, Chinmey Super Kings beat C Mohan Crease Masters XI by five wickets. Batting first, C Mohan Crease Masters made 97 runs after losing six wickets and Chinmey Super Kings achieved the target in 11.1 overs with five wickets in hand.

For the winning side, Ashu Jain (28), Mukul (22*), Sahil Jain (21) and Tarun Goyal (19) were the main architects.

In the third match, SM Hero XI defeated GNH United XI by 31 runs. This was the first loss for GNH United XI in three matches.

SM Hero XI scored 114 runs for the loss of six wickets in which Piyush Jain chipped in with 32 runs, Aniket Jain scored 31 runs and Karan Jain contributed 17 runs.

Chasing the modest target, GNH United XI’s reply culminated at 83 runs in 10.5 overs. Aniket Jain of SM Hero XI scalped five victims and steered his team in wrapping up the issue.

The fourth match was played between Dominators XI and Jainsons Champions in which the former emerged victorious by 12 runs.