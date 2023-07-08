5,000 saplings distributed at Bhogiwal village

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 7
To keep the memory of Mushtaq Mohammad, an ex-soldier of Kanganwal village in Malerkotla district alive, environmentalists and social activists of the region organised a chhabil of saplings of fruit trees at Bhogiwal village on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla highway.
Five thousand saplings of mango, guava, mulberry and banyan were distributed among residents of various villages, commuters, workers of nearby factories and students of the area.
