5,604 challaned for traffic violations in three weeks

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 24

The Ludhiana traffic police in a special drive against traffic violations have issued as many as 5,604 challans in just three weeks.

We will set up nakas outside schools. Students driving any vehicle without licence will be penalised. Parents must not allow their underage children to drive a motor vehicle. — Sameer Verma, ADCP (Traffic)

Of these, the maximum number of 2,671 challans were issued to persons riding/driving without a helmet.

The drive was initiated under the direct supervision of ADCP (Traffic) Sameer Verma.

The ADCP said the drive was meant to catch all major violations of traffic rules and special naka teams were formed to nab the violators.

“From November 1 to November 22, as many as 5,604 challans have been issued. Of these, maximum 2,671 challans have been issued of driving without helmets, followed by 903 challans of vehicles without number plates, 588 challans for triple riding, 30 challans for drunken driving and rest are for other violations,” said ADCP Verma.

The ADCP added that the traffic police have decided to intensify the drive with strict checking outside schools from where reports of rash driving have been received. “We will set up nakas outside the schools. Students driving any vehicle without licence will be penalised. Parents must not allow their underage children to drive a motor vehicle, ” said Verma.

Those using motorcycles with modified silencers would be penalised and the vehicle could also be impounded, the officer said.

Acting on the directions of Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu, all police stations had set up nakas at different spots to catch those using fake number plates or driving vehicles without number plate.