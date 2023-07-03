5 arrested for attempt to murder, hurting religious sentiments

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 2

The Dehlon police claimed to have arrested five persons, who allegedly attempted to murder an office-bearer of Mata Sahib Kaur Gurdwara Committee, Jarkhar, and hurt religious sentiments of members of a particular community by ransacking Darbar Sahib at the religious place on Saturday afternoon.

Four weapons, around 20 cartridges and two vehicles used in crime were seized from the possession of the arrested suspects.

Though the incident had taken place in the afternoon, the police registered a case under Sections 307, 379, 506, 295 A, 447, 511, 323, 427, 148, 149 and 120 B of the IPC besides 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at 10 pm after receiving a formal complaint from granthi Zorawar Singh of Ghangas village.

The suspects have been identified as Pal Singh, Sarup Singh , Gagan Singh, Harbans Singh and Ajay Pal Singh Grewal, who were arrested from different places on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, while the fifth suspect, Surinder Singh Sindi, was admitted at a hospital.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajesh Sharma said the cops, supervised by Dehlon SHO Paramdeep Singh, recovered almost all weapons and vehicles used in the incident in which the suspects had attempted to take possession of the religious place forcibly.

Zorawar had informed the police that the suspects had barged into Darbar Sahib at the gurdwara and tried to break open the golak besides taking away the database recovery unit after forcing him (the granthi) to stay in his room. “However I informed the general secretary of the committee, Jarnail Singh, about the incident, who further made a public announcement in the village,” the complainant stated, adding that the intruders had opened fire after Jarnail Singh and other villagers reached the gurdwara.