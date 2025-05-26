DT
Home / Ludhiana / 5 arrested for killing youth

5 arrested for killing youth

The Jagraon city police have arrested five persons for the murder of a youth, belonging to Nothoke village in Moga. The arrested accused were identified as Jaswinder Kaur and her husband Sukhdev Singh, residents of Alamwala village, Moga; and Sultan Singh Sahil, Swaranjit Singh Rambo and Manpreet Singh, residents of Manuke village in Ludhiana.
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:01 AM May 26, 2025 IST
The Jagraon city police have arrested five persons for the murder of a youth, belonging to Nothoke village in Moga. The arrested accused were identified as Jaswinder Kaur and her husband Sukhdev Singh, residents of Alamwala village, Moga; and Sultan Singh Sahil, Swaranjit Singh Rambo and Manpreet Singh, residents of Manuke village in Ludhiana.

Jagraon city police station SHO Varinderpal Singh Uppal stated that Sukhdeep Singh, alias Sukha and with his friend Gurpreet Singh (22), went to meet his woman friend, Jaswinder Kaur, at Nanakar Kaleran near Jagraon on Thursday. On reaching the spot they were cornered and attacked by several people, including the woman’s husband, who were already waiting for Sukha. The moment the duo reached the village, Jaswinder told her husband and others to attack the duo. Sukha somehow escaped on a motorcycle, but Gurpreet, who ran into the fields, was caught and brutally beaten. He was left lying in a pool of blood under the Nanaksar bridge all night and was spotted by a couple on their morning walk on Thursday morning. After being found Gurpreet was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment on Friday morning.

Tags :
