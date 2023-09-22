5 basketball players from state to compete in Asian Games

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 21

Five basketball players — three women and two men — from Punjab will be seen in action during the Asian Games to be held from September 23 to October 8 at Hangzhou in China.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association (PBA), said these players have been selected to represent India in the 5x5 and 3x3 competitions.

Princepal Singh and Sahaij Partap Singh have been selected for playing in 3x3 format. Among women players, Anmolpreet Kaur and Manmeet Kaur will part of the Indian team in the 5x5 format while Yashneet Kaur will play in the 3x3 format matches.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, PBA president RS Gill, senior vice-president Yurinder Singh, vice-presidents MS Bhullar and JP Singh and former basketball players and Arjuna awardees Sajjan Singh Cheema, Suman Sharma and Parminder Singh Bhandal congratulated the selected players.

They appreciated Punjab chief coach Rajinder Singh as well as other coaches Saloni and Sukhdev Singh for their contributions in polishing players’ skills.

#China