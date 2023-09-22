5 booked for abetting suicide

Ludhiana, September 21
A day after a trader died by suicide at her house near the Neem Wala chowk, the police today booked five financiers on the charges of abetment to suicide.
The accused have been identified as Mani Arora, Montu Daresi, Tambi, Vishal and Sunny Arora alias KK.
The deceased had a financial dispute with the accused, who were putting pressure on him to make payment. Unable to bear the pressure, the trader took the extreme step. The trader’s family has demanded immediate arrest of the accused financiers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India suspends visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to cut mission staff as rift grows
Justin Trudeau rules out release of evidence after MEA says ...
NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission
Probe agency seeks info from public on suspects
Aadhaar not must for electoral rolls: EC
Tells SC will make changes in forms to enrol new voters