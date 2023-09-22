5 booked for abetting suicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 21

A day after a trader died by suicide at her house near the Neem Wala chowk, the police today booked five financiers on the charges of abetment to suicide.

The accused have been identified as Mani Arora, Montu Daresi, Tambi, Vishal and Sunny Arora alias KK.

The deceased had a financial dispute with the accused, who were putting pressure on him to make payment. Unable to bear the pressure, the trader took the extreme step. The trader’s family has demanded immediate arrest of the accused financiers.