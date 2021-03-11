5 booked for attacking couple in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, April 27
A couple was yesterday attacked by some persons after minor arguments in Gurmel Nagar.
On the complaint of Lalit Kumar of Gurmel Nagar, the Daba police registered a case against the accused, identified as Vicky of Daba, Sukhdev of Lohara and three unknown persons. Vicky was today arrested. Lalit said yesterday he went to market with his wife where he had arguments with Sukhdev. Afterwards, he, along with his aides, attacked him. When his wife intervened, she was also attacked with sharp weapons. The duo are undergoing treatment at a hospital.
