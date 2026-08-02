5 booked for attacking Waqf Board team in Ludhiana

A team that had gone to take possession of Waqf Board land was attacked on Saturday. The accused allegedly kicked and punched the team members, injuring a rent collector. A video of the incident also surfaced later.

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In the video, people can be seen assaulting the team in the presence of the police. In the melee, one employee of the board was pushed to the ground. When he got up, people grabbed him, beat him up and tore his clothes.

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The Haibowal police yesterday registered a case against five accused for obstructing government work and assault. Complainant Paramjit Singh of Waqf Board, stated that on July 29, a team of the board, accompanied by police, arrived at Jassian village to take possession of the land in accordance with a warrant of possession issued on July 24.

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Singh said that as soon as the team arrived at the spot, a large number of people gathered and began protesting against the takeover of the Waqf Board’s land. It is alleged that the protesters in a fit of rage attacked the board’s officials and employees.

He further said the attackers assaulted the employees with the intention of killing them, seriously injuring Waqf Board rent collector Mohammad Adnan. As the situation escalated, the board team managed to escape from the scene.

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Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Manpreet Singh, Harjeet Singh Cheema, Narinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Pawan Maan and some other unidentified individuals.

According to the police, evidence was being collected from the crime scene.