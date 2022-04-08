5 booked for rioting, theft

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 7

After some residents of Manjit Nagar dumped sewage at Ward 47 councillor Priya Kaira’s office in the Abdullapur Basti area on April 5, the police now registered an FIR against four identified residents and an unknown person for alleged rioting, trespassing, theft, mischief and criminal intimidation.

Dumping of sewage at councillor’s office

The four booked persons are Dharminder Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Bhollu and Ricky. Following a complaint filed by the councillor’s personal assistant Deep Singh, the Model Town police registered an FIR under Sections 380 (theft), 451 (house trespass), 427 (mischief causing damage), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 160 (affray) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against the five persons.

The complainant, Deep Singh, alleged that 10-12 persons of Manjit Nagar, who were carrying buckets filled with sewage in their hands, had entered the office suddenly on April 5. “They threw stinking sewage in the office and also on the councillor’s chair. When I tried to stop them, they abused me too. They caused damage to the office and furniture. Before fleeing from the office, they stole the councillor’s stamp, carry bag with mobile charger and letter pad,” he alleged in the complaint.

Infuriated over choked and overflowing sewers in their area, residents of Manjit Nagar had earlier staged a protest by dumping sewage at the office of Ward 47 councillor Priya Kaira. Residents had accused the Congress councillor of failing to get the problem resolved despite their repeated complaints. Rsidents had said they had been forced to suffer for the past four years.

False FIR registered by police: Residents

On Thursday, Manjit Nagar residents alleged that a false FIR has been registered by the police. The residents alleged that the FIR was registered on the basis of false information given by the councillor’s personal assistant. They said no theft or riot took place at the office of the councillor as they had gone to stage a protest against the poor sewerage system. They asked the police to conduct a fair probe.