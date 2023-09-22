5 booked for usurping property of dead man

Ludhiana, September 21
The Jodhewal police yesterday registered a case against five persons, including a woman, for usurping property of a dead man. By creating fake documents of the deceased, they shown him as alive and transferred property in their name.
They have been identified as Jaswinder Kaur, her husband Sukhdev Singh, their sons Hardeep Singh and Mandeep Singh and Hardeep’s wife Rekha Rani, all residents of Kailash Nagar.
Deceased’s son Vinod Kumar of Phillaur told the police that after the death of his father, the suspects hatched a conspiracy and prepared fake documents of the deceased.
“One of the suspects changed his identity to Namdev (my father) and with that fake identity, they transferred our property in their name. Later, they availed a loan of Rs 6.21 lakh on the property, committing a fraud. After I got to know about the fraud, I lodged a complaint in May this year with the city police” the complainant alleged.
ASI Malkit Singh said after conducting a probe, a case of fraud and forgery was registered against the suspects and further probe was launched in the case
