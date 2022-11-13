5 conmen held for duping Ludhiana traders on pretext of exchanging dollars

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 12

The Ludhiana police busted a gang of conmen who have been duping traders and city residents on the pretext of exchanging US dollars with Indian currency and arrested five of its members.

The gang had committed several incidents in recent weeks in which they had duped people of several lakhs.

The suspects have been identified as Deepak Singh, alias Ibrahim, a native of Delhi and resident of Tajpur Road, Ishu Kapoor of Delhi, Mohd Ramzan of Kolkata, Dukhu of Kolkata and Rafiq of UP. The police also seized 200 US dollars and Rs 50,000 in cash.

DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Sran, CIA inspectors Rajesh Sharma and Avtar Singh addressed mediapersons in this regard.

Brar said since the suspects had committed several frauds, a tip-off was received about

the whereabouts of the suspects during a probe. Following which, the police conducted a raid and nabbed them with the foreign and Indian currency.

The DCP said the suspects used to lure traders and other people by offering huge discounts in exchange of US dollars with Indian currency on the pretext of some urgency. After striking a deal, they used to pack dollars with some dollar bill-sized papers in such a way that the entire pack would look like dollars. When buyers check later, they would find themselves cheated and by then, the accused escape.

The ADCP said on November 7 and November 10, it committed frauds amounting to Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh with a resident and a shopkeeper, respectively.