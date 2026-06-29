5-day polio campaign kicks off across Ludhiana, to cover 4.9 lakh children

The district Health Department launched a five-day polio immunisation drive on Sunday as part of a nationwide campaign till July 2.

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In the district, the campaign targets to cover approximately 4.9 lakh children below five years of age.

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In total, 632 polio booths and 438 sub-booths have been set up across the district, with 1,535 house-to-house teams, 80 transit teams and 98 mobile teams deployed to ensure every eligible child is covered under the campaign.

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As many as 506 supervisors will monitor the campaign to ensure effective implementation.

Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said children will get oral polio drops at the booths on June 28, followed by intensive house-to-house visits to cover the missed children. The campaign activities will continue for three days in rural areas and five days in urban and semi-urban areas, ensuring every eligible child receives the life-saving vaccine.

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Administering polio drops on the first day of the campaign at urban community health centre-cum-mother and child hospital, Sector 32, Dr Rajinder Gulati, paediatrician, said the campaign is aimed at ensuring every child below five years of age receives polio drops.

The district administration and the Health Department appealed to all parents and guardians to ensure every eligible child got polio drops during the campaign.

During a meeting with various departments earlier in the week, Payal Goyal, Assistant Commissioner (General), and Dr Ramandeep Kaur, Civil Surgeon, had reviewed arrangements for the campaign and stressed the importance of coordinated efforts to achieve 100 per cent coverage of eligible children. Goyal had directed all departments to extend full support to the campaign.