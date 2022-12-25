5-day training on fish farming at GADVASU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 24

The College of Fisheries (COF), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), organised a five-day training programme on fish farming.

Dr Vaneet Inder Kaur, Course Director, said a diverse group of 17 participants, including agriculture/livestock/fish farmers, private/government employees and enthusiastic students from Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, attended the training programme.

Dr Abhishek Srivastava and Dr Sachin O Khairnar, scientists, COF, coordinated all the technical sessions to acquaint the trainees with ‘Package of Practice’ and ‘Best Management Practices’ (BMPs).