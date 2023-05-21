5 days on, dumpsite fire yet to be doused

Ludhiana, May 20
Even after passing of five days, the fire that broke out at the MC’s garbage dumpsite near Kakka village remains unextinguished.
According to an official from the Fire Brigade, Ludhiana, four fire tenders were dispatched to the dumpsite on Saturday as well. The tenders made several rounds to fetch water to douse the flames. However, the official said smoke still persists and continues to emanate from the dumpsite. Notably, the fire broke out at the dumpsite on Tuesday.
According to sources, approximately 25 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste has accumulated at the dump.
