5 farmers honoured

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 24

The PAU today felicitated five progressive farmers on the first day of Kisan Mela for achieving great strides in agriculture and allied enterprises.

Jatinder Singh of Munda village in Tarn Taran was given “Chief Minister Award” for excellence in agriculture. Holding 48-years of vast experience in agriculture, he cultivates wheat, chukandar, gobhi sarson and berseem during the rabi season; and paddy, maize and basmati during the kharif season on 100 acres of land.

Gurvinder Singh Sohi of Nanowal Khurd village in Fatehgarh Sahib, was conferred with “Chief Minister Award” for emerging as a role model in flower cultivation. In addition to flowers, he grows rajmash, wheat, paddy, etc. and has come up with gladiolus digger and bed marker technologies.

Two “CRI Pump Awards” were bestowed upon farmers Jagdeep Singh of Sandhuan village in Rupnagar and Dhandeep Singh of Kutbeywalan Gujran village in Ludhiana.

Engaged in scientific farming on 30 acres of land for the last 15 years, Jagdeep Singh uses paddy transplanters, rotavator, mulcher, straw reaper, potato planter, potato digger, laser leveller and happy seeder.

Dhandeep Singh (39), after pursuing graduation, has made rigorous efforts for water conservation. He has not burnt paddy straw for the last 10 years and uses super seeder for wheat sowing.

Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Miranpur village in Patiala, was conferred with “Sardarni Prakash Kaur Sra Memorial Award” for being a guiding light in crop diversification.