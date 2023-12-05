5 gangsters held, 8 pistols seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 4

The Khanna police claimed to have busted a weapon supply gang and arrested five persons in two separate incidents. Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said eight pistols of .32 bore, 10 magazines and four cartridges were seized from the suspects.

SP (Investigation), Khanna, Pragya Jain, said the police conducted a search of two suspicious persons near Focal Point in Khanna. Seeing two men walking towards Khanna, the police on suspicion questioned them. They identified themselves as Gurlal Singh, alias Sajan, from Hothian village in Tarn Taran and Mandeep Singh from Jandiala in Tarn Taran.

“On inspecting their backpacks, the police seized two .32 bore countrymade pistols with magazines and two additional magazines from Gurlal and two countrymade pistols with magazines from Mandeep.

Subsequently, an FIR under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the suspects by City Khanna police,” the officer said.

In the other incident, the Khanna police personnel were stationed at the checkpoint at the Mehndipur T-point. As per the officials, the police team stopped a black car and rounded up three more members of the gang, identified as Satnam Singh, alias Satta, from Baroli, Dera Bassi; Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, from Daleep Avenue in Maqboolpura, Amritsar; and Hardeep Singh, alias Deep, from Bhagwa in Jandiala, Amritsar. The occupants disclosed that the car driver, Prithvi Singh, of Bulopur, SAS Nagar, and another person, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, of Saidpura, SAS Nagar, managed to escape from the spot.

“During search, the police found one .32 bore pistol with a magazine and two cartridges from Satnam, a .32 bore pistol with a magazine and one cartridge from Lovepreet, and one .32 bore pistol with a magazine and one cartridge from Hardeep. A case under Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Sadar Khanna police station against the suspects. After investigation, one more .32 bore pistol, along with a magazine, was also seized in the case. Further investigation in the case is underway”, they said.