5 get life term for murder

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 26

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Shiv Mohan Garg has convicted five persons for Jeet Singh’s murder. The court has sentenced them to rigorous life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 each.

Of the five, Dilawar Singh and Paramjit Singh alias Giani are residents of Chandigarh Dia Channa, while Boota Singh, his son Jasvir Singh alias Jassa and his wife Mohinder Kaur are residents of Akkuwal. The court also held all of them guilty of attempting to murder Malkit Singh, the complainant’s father.

A case against the accused was registered at the Sidhwan Bet police station on June 3, 2018, on the statement of Sukhwinder Singh of Talwara.

The complainant had told the police that the accused were unhappy due to his marriage with Mandeep Kaur, a resident of Akkuwal village.

At around 8.30 pm on June 2, 2018, the accused, along with some other persons, tried to stop and attack the complainant and his wife, who were on a two-wheeler near Chandigarh Dian Channa.

Speeding up, the complainant fled from the spot and informed his father, Malkit Singh, about the incident. Malkit reached there with the complainant’s uncle Jeet Singh. The accused attacked and severely injured Malkit and Jeet, who had to be admitted to the civil hospital at Sidhwan Bet. Jeet succumbed to his injuries during treatment.