5 girls from Ludhiana school qualify for Punjab kurash championship

As many as five girls from DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, clinched gold and silver medals at the District Kurash Championship and qualified for the national edition of the event.

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The Punjab State Kurash Championship will be held at Patiala in the coming days.

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In total, seven girls from the school clinched medals during the event organised by the District Kurash Association at Guru Nanak Stadium here.

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Competing in the U-12 age group, the young athletes showcased remarkable grit and determination against participants from various schools and academies.

Among the standout performers, Haizel Thukral clinched gold medal in the -40kg category. Lisa Mehan (-40kg), Yadvi Dhanda (-44kg), Hetvi Bajaj (-52kg) and Agamjot Kaur (+52kg) bagged silver medals.

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Madalsa (-36kg) and Vrinda Saini (-52kg) secured bronze medals but did not make the cut for the national event.

Lauding the achievement, school management congratulated the girls and their coach Amandeep Singh. They wished the state qualifiers success in the championship at Patiala.