5 held for killing 30-year-old man in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 26

The Daba police claimed to have nabbed five persons involved in the murder of a man, Jham Kumar (30), whose body was found at Maya Nagar, Daba, on Tuesday.

The suspects have been identified as Dharamjit Mishra, Anuj and Amir Kumar, all residents of Gurmel Nagar, Kala of Prem Nagar and Sagarpal of Maya Nagar.

Daba SHO Amrinder Singh said on Tuesday, they got information that the body of a man was lying in a plot. Afterwards, a police team reached the spot and took the body to the Civil Hospital. The victim was murdered with brutal injuries on his head.

The SHO said when investigation in the case was conducted, the suspects were identified. Later, the police conducted raids at their suspected whereabouts and nabbed them.

The police said the deceased and the suspects were good friends. They were gambling and consuming alcohol together on the unfortunate night when a dispute over Rs 500 arisen between the victim and them. After that the latter repeatedly hit on the head of the victim with bricks, killing him on the spot.

The plot where the body of the victim was lying is located near his house.