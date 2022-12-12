5 held for snatching, theft incidents in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 11

The Ludhiana police today claimed to have arrested five suspects involved in different crimes and recovered looted and stolen valuables from them.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Gurdev Singh, along with Meharban SHO SI Davinder Singh, issued a statement in this regard.

ACP Gurdev said in the first case, the Meharban police nabbed three snatchers. They had been committing snatchings in the city areas, including Jalandhar Bypass, Sabji Mandi Meharban, Noorwala road, Kakowal road, Rahon road, Bajra road, Subash road and Tibba road. The trio had been identified as Sunny Kumar, Subash Kumar and Amanpreet Singh, all residents of Ludhiana.

The police recovered three motorcycles, 11 mobile phones and two weapons from their possession. The suspects had looted these mobile phones, while the status of recovered motorcycles was being verified.

In another case, the Meharban police nabbed two thieves, identified as Ranjit Kumar and Ankit Kumar. The police recovered three mobile phones and two weapons from them. The suspects were mainly committing thefts at house in the city.

ACP Gurdev said they would seek the police remand of these suspects so that more members of the gang could be nabbed and recovery of looted/stolen valuables could be recovered during further interrogation.