5 held in Malerkotla

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh / Raikot / Payal, January 21

Operation Eagle-2, carried out as a part of state-level surveillance programme to dampen anti-social activities of miscreants and drug peddlers proved a booster for proactive security arrangements ahead of Republic Day celebration in this region of Malwa.

Over 600 police personnel posted at various police stations of the region falling under Malerkotla, Ludhiana (Rural), Ludhiana and Khanna police stations carried out a massive search operation in this region falling under Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts.

Avneet Kaur Sidhu, Harjit Singh and Dayama Harish Kumar Omprakash, SSPs at Malerkotla, Ludhiana (Rural) and Khanna, respectively, supervised the operation that covered highways, link roads, railway stations, bus stands and predetermined localities falling under Ahmedgarh, Raikot, Payal and Amargarh subdivisions.

Belongings of passengers travelling in trains and buses were also searched to rule out the presence of banned products including illegal weapons and drugs.

Special teams of cops, each supervised by a GO, were assigned predefined locations for search of private and public transport vehicles.

“Though we had already launched a comprehensive movement to enhance surveillance in view of Republic Day celebration ahead, we conducted a massive hunt operation under supervision of IG Gautam Cheema who had been designated to lead us in today’s statewide exercise,” said Avneet Kaur Sidhu acknowledging that focus was laid on vehicles suspected to be carrying narcotics and arms.

Officials said the operation entailed comprehensive searches of bus stands, railway stations and individuals who arouse suspicion.

Meanwhile, the police claimed to have arrested five persons booked in four separate cases at various police stations in Malerkotla district and recovered one truck, one motorcycle, two pistols, 54 kg of poppy husk and 200 habit forming tablets from them.