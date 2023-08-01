5 held on charge of viewing child sexual abuse content

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 31

In a drive against child pornography, five persons have been apprehended on charges of allegedly watching and disseminating videos related to child sexual abuse material.

A team of the cyber cell of the Ludhiana police, led by Inspector Jatinder Singh, investigated the matter. Five persons allegedly involved in viewing and transmitting videos related to child pornography were arrested. Cases under Section 67-B of the IT Act were registered against the suspects.

Those arrested have been identified as Abhishek Sharma (35), Palwinder Singh (23), Ajaib Singh (30), Satwinder Singh (31) and Devraj Yadav (32). The cases have been registered at Division Number 4, Koom Kalan, Shimlapuri, Sadar, and Division Number 6 police stations, respectively.

According to the police, the Union Home Ministry provided information regarding the violations. Subsequently, the Cyber Cell of the Ludhiana police identified the suspects.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said under Section 67-B of the Information Technology Act, child pornography was a non-bailable crime. “For the first conviction, the law stipulates imprisonment for five years and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh. If a second or subsequent conviction occurs, the prescribed punishment is imprisonment for seven years and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh,” said the Police Commissioner.

Sidhu also revealed that it has come to their notice that several youngsters, mostly students, have allegedly been engaging in watching and sharing material related to child pornography. He strongly advised them against indulging in such activities, emphasising that it was a criminal offense. Due to the potential impact on their career, no cases had been lodged against the minors involved in the act. However, the registration of five FIRs serves as a warning to all youngsters and students engaged in storage, watching and dissemination of such illicit material. He appealed to school principals and parents to make students and children aware of such cybercrime.