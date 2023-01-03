5 held with 7 stolen two-wheelers, mobiles in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 2

The police have arrested five persons in two cases and recovered six stolen motorcycles, two mobile phones and a scooter from their possession, Haibowal SHO Birtan Kumar said. In the first case, ASI Sukhwinder Singh said the police arrested four persons and recovered five motorcycles and a Honda Activa scooter from their possession.

He said the suspects were arrested while waiting to sell the stolen vehicles to their customers at Jawala Singh Chowk, here.

A case under Sections 379, 411, and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Haibowal police station against the suspects, identified as Sunny Kumar of Balaji Enclave, Sandeep Singh of Bank Colony, Harmeet Singh of Haibowal Kalan, Vishal of Bachan Singh Nagar, Rana, Jaswinder Jassi, and Satinder Singh. He said the four suspects — Sunny Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Harmeet Singh, and Vishal — were arrested, while their three accomplices, identified as Satwinder Singh, Rana, and Jaswinder Jassi, were at large and would be arrested soon.

In other case, the Haibowal police claimed to have arrested a man allegedly involved in motorcycle theft cases. The suspect has been identified as Gaurav Verma of Ashiana Colony, Jassian. ASI Ram Krishan said a stolen motorcycle had been recovered from him. The suspect was arrested when he was going to sell the stolen motorcycle, he said.

A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against him.

The police said it came to light during the interrogation that the suspects were drug addicts and they were already facing FIRs at various police stations.