5 held with drugs, pistol, snatched items

Our Correspondent

Raikot, December 18

The Ludhiana (rural) police claimed to have nabbed five persons in separate incidents in connection with crime committed at various localities situated under different police stations. A large quantity of intoxicants, besides a weapon and vehicles were seized from five persons arrested from different places on Sunday.

Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa said police personnel, supervised by Raikot Sadar SHO, had apprehended two persons from different places and seized a .32 bore pistol, two live cartridges and 12 kg of poppy husk.

One of the suspects was identified as Kanwal Preet Singh Billa of Kishanpura Malaudh in Ludhiana district, who was nabbed when he was going to commit a crime near Kailey Chowk. A .32 bore pistol and two cartridges were seized from his possession. Preliminary investigation revealed that he had earlier been booked in cases registered at Mehal Kalan and Raikot Sadar police stations. SI Pyara Singh of the Raikot Sadar police had nabbed the other suspect, Arashdeep Singh, of Kulla Patti, Tazpur Chowk, when he was going to distribute poppy husk in his Maruti Swift car. The car and 12 kg of poppy husk were seized by the police.

In another case, the police team, led by ASI Gurmit Singh of the Raikot City police, nabbed Jaskaran Singh and Harpreet Singh of Buraj Hari Singh village and recovered a purse, mobile phone and cash snatched from a teacher, Sunita Arora, of Eidgah Road, Raikot, when she was returning from Government High School, Harisar, on Tuesday. The two-wheeler used in the crime was also seized. Meanwhile, the police arrested Vijay Balli of Mini Chhapar near Bajrang Akhara on Sunday and seized 24 bottles of illicit liquor from him.

Village man booked for abducting minor girl

In another incident, the Hathur police, led by ASI Rachhpal Singh, booked an FIR under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC against Jagtar Singh of Pherurai village for allegedly abducting a minor girl of Jhordan village on the pretext of marrying her. The suspect is yet to be arrested.