 5 held with drugs, pistol, snatched items : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • 5 held with drugs, pistol, snatched items

5 held with drugs, pistol, snatched items

5 held with drugs, pistol, snatched items

One of the suspects in custody of the Raikot sadar police. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Our Correspondent

Raikot, December 18

The Ludhiana (rural) police claimed to have nabbed five persons in separate incidents in connection with crime committed at various localities situated under different police stations. A large quantity of intoxicants, besides a weapon and vehicles were seized from five persons arrested from different places on Sunday.

Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa said police personnel, supervised by Raikot Sadar SHO, had apprehended two persons from different places and seized a .32 bore pistol, two live cartridges and 12 kg of poppy husk.

One of the suspects was identified as Kanwal Preet Singh Billa of Kishanpura Malaudh in Ludhiana district, who was nabbed when he was going to commit a crime near Kailey Chowk. A .32 bore pistol and two cartridges were seized from his possession. Preliminary investigation revealed that he had earlier been booked in cases registered at Mehal Kalan and Raikot Sadar police stations. SI Pyara Singh of the Raikot Sadar police had nabbed the other suspect, Arashdeep Singh, of Kulla Patti, Tazpur Chowk, when he was going to distribute poppy husk in his Maruti Swift car. The car and 12 kg of poppy husk were seized by the police.

In another case, the police team, led by ASI Gurmit Singh of the Raikot City police, nabbed Jaskaran Singh and Harpreet Singh of Buraj Hari Singh village and recovered a purse, mobile phone and cash snatched from a teacher, Sunita Arora, of Eidgah Road, Raikot, when she was returning from Government High School, Harisar, on Tuesday. The two-wheeler used in the crime was also seized. Meanwhile, the police arrested Vijay Balli of Mini Chhapar near Bajrang Akhara on Sunday and seized 24 bottles of illicit liquor from him.

Village man booked for abducting minor girl

In another incident, the Hathur police, led by ASI Rachhpal Singh, booked an FIR under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC against Jagtar Singh of Pherurai village for allegedly abducting a minor girl of Jhordan village on the pretext of marrying her. The suspect is yet to be arrested.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Jalandhar youth goes missing in London, family leaves for abroad to search for him

2
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

3
India

Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India

4
Patiala

SAD leader Bikram Majithia questioned for over 7 hours in drugs case, slams Punjab CM Mann

5
Punjab

Court asks Jagdish Tytler's counsel to file details of previous FIRs in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

6
Punjab

Top Bhutan honour for former Punjab cadre bureaucrat Poonam Khetrapal

7
Punjab

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

8
India

Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day amid chaos over security breach

9
India

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury among 33 Opposition members suspended from Lok Sabha

10
Chandigarh

To boost tourism after rain disaster in Manali, Kullu admn lines up attractive beauty pageant, singing contests on New Year

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Sultanpur
Haryana

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

State’s first tulip garden to come up at PAU
Punjab

Punjab's first tulip garden to come up at PAU, Ludhiana

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight
J & K

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal
Himachal

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal; Kukumseri in Lahaul Spiti records -7.6°C

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours
Punjab

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch
Entertainment

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch

Top News

INDIA bloc meet today, allies to seek better deal from Congress

INDIA bloc meet today, allies to seek better deal from Congress

Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case

Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal says the suit filed in 1991 bef...

Post of Parliament’s security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states

Post of Parliament’s security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states

Names invited of eligible and willing IPS officers for filli...

IPL 2024 auction LIVE updates: Cricket world abuzz as premier cricket league gets under way in Dubai

IPL 2024 auction LIVE update: Cricket world abuzz as cricketers go under the hammer for premier cricket league in Dubai today

Jalandhar student Gurashman Singh went missing from London after his birthday party; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab

Search on for Jalandhar student Gurasham Singh missing after his birthday party in London; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab

He was last seen in Canary Wharf, East London, in black jump...


Cities

View All

Two drones, nearly 1 kg heroin seized near international border in Punjab's Amritsar

2 drones, 1kg heroin seized near international border in Punjab's Amritsar

Development works on roads put commuters’ lives at risk

Fire breaks out at junkyard in Fatahapur, none hurt

Looking back 2023: District witnessed edu reforms, computer teachers' protests, initiation of work for 3 Schools of Eminence

Meet dwells on global, domestic challenges faced by manufacturers of textile, yarn

Investment agent booked for cheating Kirron Kher

Investment agent booked for cheating Kirron Kher

Chandigarh: Centre to take call on Metro corridors

Chandigarh tricity Metro project likely to hit heritage hurdle

Sector 7 shooting: Accused surrenders in Chandigarh court, remanded

Chandigarh: Month on, bizmen clear Rs 2 cr property tax dues

18% OBCs hired in faculty positions at seven AIIMS against mandated 27%

18% OBCs hired in faculty positions at seven AIIMS against mandated 27%

Embezzlement case: Delhi L-G VK Saxena sanctions prosecution of head constable

Top court denies bail to bizman in Delhi excise policy scam

‘Blocking’ funds: Principal Secretary fails to appear before Assembly

BJP alleges corruption in Plastic Vikalp Fair

Jalandhar student Gurashman Singh went missing from London after his birthday party; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab

Search on for Jalandhar student Gurasham Singh missing after his birthday party in London; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab

MC’s property tax wing gets richer by Rs 2.36 cr

MLA Angural’s cases, acquittal of drug lord Kandola, kin hogged the limelight

MP Rinku meets Union FinMin

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

Finally, new international airport terminal comes up, allied works pick up pace

Finally, new international airport terminal comes up, allied works pick up pace in Ludhiana

Allegation of ‘harassment’ by civic body officials: Protesters block Ludhiana MC’s Zone D office entrance in clerk’s support

Looking back 2023: No new urban estate in Ludhiana, Missing Link-2 ROB remains incomplete

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

Pink stem borer hits wheat crop; Punjab farmers blame residue ploughing

Awaiting salaries, teachers boycott exam at Pbi varsity

Awaiting salaries, teachers boycott exam at Pbi varsity

Bikram Singh Majithia 'drama' on, no chargesheet, no arrest

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

AAP MLA visits night shelters

Students stage dharna at varsity