5-hour search conducted by NIA sleuths at Mallah youth’s house

Our Correspondent

Raikot, March 12

A team of the NIA (National Investigation Agency) searched the premises of Baltej Singh of Mallah village in the district from about 7 am on Tuesday.

The federal investigative agency team left after about five hours, pointing out that the search was conducted to inquire into the possible links of Baltej with some hardline activists settled abroad.

DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa acknowledged that a team of sleuths conducted a surprise check at the premises of Baltej Singh early in the morning and returned around noon. “As the NIA is an independent federal investigative agency, we did not ask for details of their investigations,” said Dhindsa.

The raid was conducted as part of simultaneous action conducted at about 30 places in Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in connection with a terrorist-gangster nexus case.

Though no official statements were issued by the sleuths conducting the raids, sources revealed that Baltej and his family members were questioned about his association with a ‘tainted’ youth of Rasulpur village settled in Australia.

The Central investigating agency reportedly targeted Baltej on the basis of his correspondence with the Rasulpur youth and large monetary transactions done from the bank accounts of the Mallah family. The raiding team took away Baltej’s mobile phone, besides some other documents connected with monetary transactions. Baltej has been asked to visit the NIA office and bring along details of his and his family’s bank accounts.

