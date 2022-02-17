5 hurt in brawl at Ghati Mohalla

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 16

Five persons suffered injuries in a minor brawl at Ghati Mohalla here late last night. Assailants hurled bricks and stones at the victims. They also attacked them with sharp weapons.

DCP (Law and Order) SPS Dhindsa, ADCP (Crime) Jagatpreet Singh, along with police force, reached the spot to pacify people after the incident.

Complainant Vijay Kataria said a shobha yatra was being taken out on the eve of Ravidas Jayanti. A motorcyclist rammed his vehicle into one of the devotees during the shobha yatra. Later, the motorcyclist started arguing with devotees.

Though the matter was sorted out with the intervention of people, the motorcyclist returned with his accomplices a few minutes later. They hurled bricks and stones at devotees and attacked them with sharp weapons. Five devotees suffered injuries in the incident.

Panic gripped the area after the incident. The injured persons - Ujala Kataria, Sonu, Hitesh, Rajinder and Hansraj - were taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

The police have registered an attempt-to-murder case against several persons. No arrest has been made so far in this regard.

